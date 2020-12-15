Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

Mizoram recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which pushed the infection tally to 4,049, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:36 IST
Mizoram reports 9 new Covid-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which pushed the infection tally to 4,049, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram.

As per the government's data, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,869. The active cases in the state are 173, while the death toll due to the infection is at seven.

The five new cases were confirmed through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, three through Rapid Antigen Test and one case was reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

Also Read: Mizoram governor greets service personnel on the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...

Activist Shabir Choudhary once again writes to UK lawmaker over deplorable conditions in PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Shabir Choudhary has once again written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abraham, highlighting the deplorable situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that no one should be subjected to torture or to cruel, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020