Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties take out rally asking govt to ensure farmers get fair price for crops

Organisers of the rally - the CPIM, the CPI and other Left parties - also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm bills passed by the Centre and expressed solidarity with agitating farmers of North India.We want the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to ensure that farmers get fair price for paddy, vegetables other crops.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:55 IST
Left parties take out rally asking govt to ensure farmers get fair price for crops

Members of farmer wings of several Left parties on Wednesday marched on the streets of Kolkata demanding that the Centre and the West Bengal governments ensure that agriculturists get fair price for their produce. Organisers of the rally - the CPI(M), the CPI and other Left parties - also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm bills passed by the Centre and expressed solidarity with agitating farmers of North India.

''We want the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to ensure that farmers get fair price for paddy, vegetables other crops. Both of them failed to protect the rights of farmers in the state,'' a leader of the All India Kishan Sabha, the CPI(M)'s peasant wing, said.

He also sought fixing of minimum support price for crops. All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla, CPI(M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty, Md Salim, Left Front chairman Biman bose and leaders of other Left parties took part in the ''March to Raj Bhavan''.

The police, however, stopped the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road which is not far from Raj Bhavan..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020