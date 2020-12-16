Left parties take out rally asking govt to ensure farmers get fair price for crops

Members of farmer wings of several Left parties on Wednesday marched on the streets of Kolkata demanding that the Centre and the West Bengal governments ensure that agriculturists get fair price for their produce. Organisers of the rally - the CPI(M), the CPI and other Left parties - also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm bills passed by the Centre and expressed solidarity with agitating farmers of North India.

''We want the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to ensure that farmers get fair price for paddy, vegetables other crops. Both of them failed to protect the rights of farmers in the state,'' a leader of the All India Kishan Sabha, the CPI(M)'s peasant wing, said.

He also sought fixing of minimum support price for crops. All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla, CPI(M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty, Md Salim, Left Front chairman Biman bose and leaders of other Left parties took part in the ''March to Raj Bhavan''.

The police, however, stopped the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road which is not far from Raj Bhavan..