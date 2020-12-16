Will hold protest outside Ambani corporate house: Raju Shetti

Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:03 IST
Pune, Dec 16 (PTI)Various organisations in Maharashtra will take out a march on ''Ambani corporate house'' in Mumbai on December 22 in solidarity with cultivators who have been protesting at borders of Delhi for a repeal of three agri laws, former MP Raju Shetti said on Wednesday. Besides the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) headed by Shetti, organisations like the Prahar Sanghatna, Farmers and Peasants Party and Lok Sangharsh Morcha would take part in the protest, he told reporters.

''The three contentious agriculture laws were brought to benefit capitalists like Ambani and Adani. We would oppose the government's intentions to benefit Adani and Ambanis and to make farmers slave. We will not allow such moves,'' the farmer leader said. ''A march of farmers will be taken out on the Ambani Corporate House in Mumbai on December 22,'' he added.

Shetti demanded that President Ram Nath Kovind intervene in the matter and issue orders to the Centre for scrapping of the three legislations..

