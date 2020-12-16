Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Tikri boder, widows, sisters, mothers of farmers join protest

Around 700-800 women whose family members had ended their lives due to farm debt took part in the protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan vice president Harinder Kaur Bindu said.They came from several districts of Punjab, including Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala and Sangrur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:35 IST
At Tikri boder, widows, sisters, mothers of farmers join protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several family members, including widows, mothers and sisters, of Punjab farmers who committed suicide due to rising debt, joined the protesters at Tikri border on Wednesday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, for over a fortnight demanding that the Centre repeal three new farm laws.

At the protest site near the Delhi border, the women carried the pictures of their male family members who had ended their lives after being caught in the dept trap. "Around 700-800 women whose family members had ended their lives due to farm debt took part in the protest," Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) vice president Harinder Kaur Bindu said.

They came from several districts of Punjab, including Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala and Sangrur. "We wanted to highlight that the new farm laws will lead to a rise in the number of farmer suicides in the state as these legislations are not in the interest of the farming community. They will ruin the farming sector," Bindu claimed.

Paramjit Kaur (50), who hails from Patiala district said, "The new farm laws brought by the central government will further push farmers into debt trap." Kaur's debt-ridden husband had committed suicide nine years ago. The family had negligible land holding. Mohinder Kaur (65), who also hails from Patiala, said her 19-year-old grandson ended his life five years ago as the family could not afford to pay for his education.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they also wanted to highlight how debt was forcing farmers in Punjab to end their lives. "According to an estimate, over 50,000 suicides have taken place since 2006 in Punjab," he claimed.

The Centre's new farm laws are anticipated to bring reforms in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The farmers, however, worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), do away with mandis that ensure earning, and will leave them at the "mercy of big corporates".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit peoples movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shoppi...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020