Chief Post Master General Maharashtra Circle to hold 113th Dak Adalat

Chief Post Master General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai to hold the 113th Dak Adalat tomorrow, 17th December 2020 at 2nd Floor, GPO building, Mumbai - 400001

Complaints/grievances regarding Postal services pertaining to the Maharashtra and Goa states which have not been settled within 6 weeks to be entertained in the Dak Adalat. Complaints should contain details like names/designations of officers to whom the original complaint was addressed along with particulars of articles/Money Orders/Saving Bank Accounts etc.

Postal Department periodically organises Dak Adalats where functionaries of the Department meet the aggrieved customers and try to settle them at the earliest

(With Inputs from PIB)