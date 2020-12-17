NZ, Australia Foreign Ministers meet to discuss plan to boost trans-Tasman tie

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, met virtually for biannual Foreign Minister Consultations today.

The two Ministers discussed how New Zealand and Australia plan to work together to strengthen the trans-Tasman relationship, including through work to establish the Trans-Tasman Safe Travel Zone. Nanaia Mahuta invited Minister Payne to visit New Zealand, once the Zone has opened.

"The trans-Tasman relationship is New Zealand's most important. We are whanau. We have always had a special bond that continues to benefit us both. Our economies are amongst the most integrated into the world with strong, trade, people, and investment flows. We discussed the depth of our alignment in our approach to our shared region, and agreed we are stronger together on the international stage," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We shared views on issues such as how Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia will work together to support the recovery from COVID‑19 in the Pacific region. In fact, responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19 was a feature throughout our discussions. We also discussed issues critical to the Indo-Pacific region.

"I look forward to forging a strong partnership with Minister Payne as we continue to work together on these issues."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)