BSF eliminates 2 Pakistan intruders at Attari border, recovers arms and ammunition

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of two Pakistani intruders, who were eliminated by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border area on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:46 IST
Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of two Pakistani intruders, who were eliminated by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border. (Photo Credit: BSF). Image Credit: ANI

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of two Pakistani intruders, who were eliminated by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border area on Thursday. According to the officials, one AK 56 Rifle, two magazines with 61 live rounds, one magnum rifle, one magazine with 29 rounds, one pistol, two magazines, two PVC pipes, and Pakistani rupees 30 have been recovered from the possession of intruders.

In the early hours of Thursday, two intruders were killed by the BSF troops at the Rajatal border out-post. "Killing of armed Pakistani intruders: Alert troops of BOP Rajatal, 71 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement ahead of fence within Indian territory. In the ensuing firing, BSF troops shot dead 02 armed Pak intruders," BSF Punjab tweeted.

Last week, drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.Amid these developments at the border areas, jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil. (ANI)

