Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for stabbing another after altercation over salad in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

One person has been arrested in an alleged stabbing case in connection with an altercation over onion salad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:20 IST
Man held for stabbing another after altercation over salad in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One person has been arrested in an alleged stabbing case in connection with an altercation over onion salad. According to the Delhi Police, the accused Riyasat Ali was found opposite Old Delhi Railway Station and has been arrested. "One blood-stained kitchen knife was recovered from him," it said.

During questioning the accused said that he had stabbed the victim after an altercation over the distribution of onion salad. In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "On December 8, information regarding quarrel and stabbing and seriously injures was received at Police Station Fatehpur Beri. On this information, police staff rushed to the spot i.e SB Farm Fatehpur Beri, where it was revealed that the injured was shifted to hospital by CATS ambulance."

The police said, in the meanwhile information from AIIMS Trauma Centre about injured Pawan resident of SB Farm Fatehpur Beri age 60 years was received. The patient was stabbed multiple times and was in a very serious condition. The victim told the police that Riyasat Ali (60) stabbed him after an altercation over onion salad.

CCTV cameras near the place of occurrence were checked and a blurred photo was the only clue that came out. A search at Labour Camp Company Bagh, Old Delhi Railway Station, one person was found lying on the footpath. On suspicion, he was checked and confirmed that he was Riyasat Ali.

During interrogation accused Ali accepted that he stabbed Pawan over the distribution of onion salad. He became violent, took a kitchen knife and stabbed Pawan in his stomach, police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case. The bombing ...

Cricket-Pakistan fast bowler Amir announces international retirement

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Thursday. Amir confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of ...

Inter-ministerial panel on capital goods holds first meeting

The inter-ministerial committee for strengthening Indias capital goods sector constituted by the government last month held its first meeting on Wednesday, a top official said on Thursday. Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel, who heads the...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App Launches Streams With Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Narendra Firodias LetsUp App to launch Streams that will now allow netizens to access news curated from all over India, under one roof and allow celebrities, influencers experts reach maximum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020