Man held for stabbing another after altercation over salad in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

One person has been arrested in an alleged stabbing case in connection with an altercation over onion salad. According to the Delhi Police, the accused Riyasat Ali was found opposite Old Delhi Railway Station and has been arrested. "One blood-stained kitchen knife was recovered from him," it said.

During questioning the accused said that he had stabbed the victim after an altercation over the distribution of onion salad. In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "On December 8, information regarding quarrel and stabbing and seriously injures was received at Police Station Fatehpur Beri. On this information, police staff rushed to the spot i.e SB Farm Fatehpur Beri, where it was revealed that the injured was shifted to hospital by CATS ambulance."

The police said, in the meanwhile information from AIIMS Trauma Centre about injured Pawan resident of SB Farm Fatehpur Beri age 60 years was received. The patient was stabbed multiple times and was in a very serious condition. The victim told the police that Riyasat Ali (60) stabbed him after an altercation over onion salad.

CCTV cameras near the place of occurrence were checked and a blurred photo was the only clue that came out. A search at Labour Camp Company Bagh, Old Delhi Railway Station, one person was found lying on the footpath. On suspicion, he was checked and confirmed that he was Riyasat Ali.

During interrogation accused Ali accepted that he stabbed Pawan over the distribution of onion salad. He became violent, took a kitchen knife and stabbed Pawan in his stomach, police said. (ANI)