CHIRAAG project to be implemented in eight districts of C'garh

Chhattisgarh Inclusive Rural and Accelerated Agriculture Growth (CHIRAAG) project, which was recently approved by the World Bank, will be implemented in the state's eight districts, seven of them in Bastar division. The project is aimed at enhancing the income of farmers and improving their nutritional intake, an official statement issued here said.

''As a result of the initiative by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state's Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, the ambitious six-year project 'Chiraag' worth Rs 1,036 crore has been approved by the World Bank, Washington DC (USA),'' the release issued by the state's public relations department said. The project would be implemented in 13 development blocks of seven districts of Bastar division and 1,000 villages in Mungeli district, it said.

The project will focus on promoting advanced agricultural practices as per the climatic conditions of the concerned region, improving nutritional diet of farmers and encouraging value addition to agriculture produce so that farmers may fetch good profit, the statement said. Besides, activities like integrated agriculture, land and water conservation, agriculture and horticulture development, fisheries and animal husbandry and milk production will also be taken up under the project, it said.

Keeping in view the constraints and difficulties faced in the agriculture sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the income growth and employment generation will be the key focus of the project, it added..