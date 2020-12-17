Left Menu
NCB notice to Karan Johar seeing explanation of video from his party

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details regarding a video of a party he organised in the past.

17-12-2020
Filmmaker Karan Johar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As per an NCB source, the filmmaker has been asked to respond to the notice and produce documents as well as electronic evidence regarding the video from his party that had gone viral on the Internet.

NCB issued the notice taking action on the complaint filed by one Maninder Singh Sirsa, who provided the investigating agency with the video in question. (ANI)

