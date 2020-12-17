Left Menu
Kurukshetra man opens free makeshift salon for protesting farmers at Singhu border

As farmers continue their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border, many people have come forward to support and help them in daily tasks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:59 IST
Labh Singh's saloon at Singhu Border (Photo/Border). Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu As farmers continue their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border, many people have come forward to support and help them in daily tasks.

Labh Singh, who runs a salon in Kurukshetra, has put up a stall a Singhu border and is providing free service to the protesting farmers. He has come with five workers. "Ninety percent of visitors to my salon in Kurukshetra are farmers. I've shut it and have come here to support farmers. I'll stay here to provide them services till the protest lasts,"Singh told ANI.

Asked about how he will pay his five employees, the salon owner said he had some money saved with which he will pay his workers. "My workers have no problem in providing free services. I have some money saved. For now, I am living on that. I will also pay my workers with that," he added.

The farmers protesting at Singhu border appreciated Labh Singh's services and said it has made their life easier. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

