BJP leader sees need for facility to store foodgrains

Coimbatore, Dec 18 (PTI): With lack of storage facility for foodgrains, anybody, be it Adani or Ambani, can construct such facilities in the country, All-India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. Replying to a question on the three farm laws and allegations that they were meant for corporates like Adani and Ambani, Vanathi told reporters that farmers were put to hardship as there was no proper storage facility for shallots and grapes grown in Thondamurthur near the city for the last 50 years.

Slamming the opposition parties, she said they were playing with the lives of gullible farmers in the name of a struggle in Delhi. The Congress, which promised to create a market for farm produce in its manifesto, did nothing for the agriculture sector, she said.

Whatever the Congress had said in its manifesto was being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and being politicised, she said. Moreover, she said, the agriculture sector has seen better growth during Modi's period.

On the criticism by actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on the need for a new Parliament building when the economy was in doldrums and half the country in poverty, Vanathi said he was busy organising 'Bigg Boss' show when people were scared of the coronavirus infection. Earlier, Vanathi flagged of a tractor rally organised by the BJP to create awareness on the farm laws and the benefits the farmers would get.