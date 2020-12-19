China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter-spring period - official

China will aim to vaccinate all "key groups" - including workers in the cold chain industry, customs, healthcare, markets and public transportation - over the winter and spring period, a senior health official told a briefing on Saturday.

China will use the vaccination programme to build a "group shield" that will give active immunity to the public, said Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission and the director of the working group in charge of vaccine research and development.