Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Chief Minister extends Liberation Day greetings

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of the 59th Anniversary of Goa's Liberation.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 08:35 IST
Goa Chief Minister extends Liberation Day greetings
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of the 59th Anniversary of Goa's Liberation. "On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa, the Chief Minister said.

It is indeed a remarkable day in Goa's history, as the State attained freedom from 450 years of Portuguese rule, Sawant added. "Our freedom fighters fought hard, sacrificed their lives to let the future generations of Goa live in peace and happiness. The State has experienced ups and downs since then. Socially, economically, yet, have stood strong, shining like a star, holding tight to its cultural heritage," the Chief Minister said.

"As we commemorate the 60th year of its Liberation, let us work together towards the betterment of the State. Let us resolve to keep it Clean and Green, sustainable and a peace-loving place. Happy Goa Liberation day to all," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state and Nigerias president on Friday. Reunio...

Poland reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases

Warsaw Poland, December 19 ANIXinhua Poland confirmed on Friday 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countrys total caseload to 1,182,864, according to the countrys health ministry.The ministry also reported 426 new deaths from the virus...

Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, 3 locally transmitted cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, and 3 locally transmitted cases on Friday, reported Xinhua. Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two were reported in Shandong, while a single case was recorded in...

Mexico City to re-enter lockdown due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mexico City Mexico, December 19 ANIXinhua Mexican authorities said on Friday that they would re-impose lockdown measures in Mexico City and the State of Mexico amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With hospital capacity close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020