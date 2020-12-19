Left Menu
Homeless in Delhi take refuge in night shelters to cope with chilly weather

The cold weather conditions gripping the national capital have become an ordeal for the city's homeless people to survive the chilly nights, following which a group of people took refuge at the night shelters in the Kashmere Gate area, Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 08:43 IST
Visual from the night shelter in Kashmere Gate area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

IMD has forecasted a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius in Delhi for today.

Speaking to ANI, the caretaker of the night shelter said, "Thirty people are staying here. Sanitizer and masks have been made available for everyone in view of COVID." The caretaker further asserted that people here are provided with quilt and all other necessary facilities to make their stay easy.

"If someone falls sick we send them to Mohalla clinic here or if someone is is critically ill, we do send them to the nearby hospital," he added. Speaking to ANI, Rajesh, a person taking shelter here said, "We are able to sleep here but there is no arrangement for food. We can avail free medical services and medicines if we fall ill."

People here were seen sleeping while maintaining distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

