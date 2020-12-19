Left Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultations with captains of industry, services

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held her ninth pre-Budget consultation with the captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:39 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding pre-Budget consultations in New Delhi. (Pic: MoF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held her ninth pre-Budget consultation with the captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22. Apart from Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj and Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian were also present in the meeting held here.

"Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 9th Pre-Budget consultations with captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," the Ministry of Finance tweeted. "Along with Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey; Secretary, Expenditure, Shri TV Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj; CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," it added.

Earlier, Sitharaman had held pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders of the social sector and top industrialists.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

