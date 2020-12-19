Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protection of land, jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’: LG

Stressing that the Vision 2050 should reflect the reality of Ladakh, Lt Governor R K Mathur has said the concerns of the people of the union territory such as protection of culture, land, environment and jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in the document.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:41 IST
Protection of land, jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’: LG

Stressing that the ‘Vision 2050’ should reflect the reality of Ladakh, Lt Governor R K Mathur has said the concerns of the people of the union territory such as protection of culture, land, environment and jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in the document. The Lt Governor was speaking at the second planning board meeting convened here to discuss ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’, an official release said on Saturday.

“The Vision 2050 should reflect the reality of Ladakh, and strike a balance for the welfare of people. It should be Ladakh-specific and in harmony with its unique culture and identity,” he said. Mathur said the concerns of the people of Ladakh such as protection of culture, land, environment and jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in the vision.

He said Ladakh Vision 2050 is a broader plan to stay updated with the changing times and requirements of the people of the region. The Lt Governor said the vision would help UT Ladakh take the best approach to get feasible solutions in all the sectors.

“Vision 2050 is subject to review depending on vision and action plans of individual departments, availability of budget, administrative strength, and ability of the departments to implement it on the ground,” he said. Mathur said one of the major objectives of Vision 2050 is to achieve the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region in the country.

This, he said, would enable Ladakh to contribute to help in reducing carbon emission in the country, while achieving economic prosperity..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...

Kumaraswamy challenges Siddaramaiah to build regional party & win 10 seats

Bengaluru, Dec 19 PTIFormer Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged Congress leader Siddaramaiah to build a regional party and win at least 10 seats on his own strength before criticising JDS and his leadership abilities. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020