Left Menu
Development News Edition

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:09 IST
There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir
''In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no,'' Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement. Image Credit: ANI

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday. This is the second time the Haryana chief minister met Tomar at his residence since the protests broke out over three weeks ago, a state government official told PTI, adding that he had met the Union minister earlier on December 8.

''In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no,'' Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement. The chief minister said he discussed with Tomar about the ongoing farmer protests. ''Effort is to find solutions through dialogue,'' he said.

The government can think of changes to the farm laws more than what it has done, he added. On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Khattar urged Punjab's farmers to take the issue seriously. He said crops in Punjab get damaged due to excess water and therefore this issue needs to be resolved. The meeting comes a day after BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh joined a protest in support of the farmers at Haryana's Rohtak.

The dharna was organised by the members of the Sir Chhotu Ram Manch. Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent Jat leader of the pre-independence era who championed the interests of farmers. Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for three weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws.

They worry that these laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system and leave them at the ''mercy of big corporates'', apprehensions the government has been insisting are misplaced.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress works on COVID aid as another shutdown threat looms

The U.S. Senate held a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans faced a midnight Sunday deadline to complete a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling after the steep health and economic costs of the corona...

Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Borussia Mnchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Poschs face in the 77...

Sonia Gandhi holds rapprochement meeting with 'letter writers'; Rahul 'ready to take any responsibility given by party'

Seeking to quell recent dissension in the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met a section of leaders including some who wrote to her this August demanding a complete organisational overhaul. The highlight of the five-hour m...

20 LPG cylinders explode in Guwahati; 66 shanties destroyed

A major fire broke out after at least 20 LPG cylinders exploded one after another burning down nearly 66 shanties in Guwahati on Saturday, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident that took place at Jalukbari of the city.After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020