Methamphetamine worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Telangana

Acting on specific intelligence that psychotropic substances were concealed in a Sydney-bound parcel through a courier comprising food items, the consignment was intercepted here on Friday, a DRI press release said.After removing the items used to cover the contraband, a false bottom was noticed in the parcel an examination which yielded the methamphetamine, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI): One kg of methamphetamine worth over Rs 3 crore in the international grey market has been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Acting on specific intelligence that psychotropic substances were concealed in a Sydney-bound parcel through a courier comprising food items, the consignment was intercepted here on Friday, a DRI press release said.

After removing the items used to cover the contraband, a false bottom was noticed in the parcel an examination which yielded the methamphetamine, it said. The substance is a stimulant that affects the central nervous system, the release added.

