JNU to reopen for science stream's PWD-PhD students from Dec 21, 7-day self-quarantine mandatory

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to reopen the campus for the science stream's PWD (persons with disabilities)-Ph.D. students from December 21 as a part of Phase IV reopening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to reopen the campus for the science stream's PWD (persons with disabilities)-Ph.D. students from December 21 as a part of Phase IV reopening. "PWD-Ph.D. science students from all sciences schools/certificate/special center (both day scholars and hostellers) who require to access the laboratory are allowed to enter the campus," the JNU said in a statement.

The university instructed students to undergo seven-day self-quarantine after arriving in the national capital from outstations. "All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university. Upon arrival on the campus, every student will fill-up and submit the self-declaration form," it said. The Central Library, canteens and dhabas will remain closed.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet said that considering the safety and security of the students, while following the government guidelines stringently, JNU is opening the campus in a phased manner. The JNU was physically shut in March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, the university had reopened partially from November 2 after a months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

