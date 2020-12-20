ASI removes cap on the number of visitors to protected monuments

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday removed the cap on the number of visitors to its protected monuments. The decision was taken in accordance with a communication issued by the government on the updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on December 18, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

It, however, said that the superintending archaeologist (SA) would decide the total number of visitors per day in the ASI-protected monuments after discussions with the respective district magistrate who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee. "The ASI has removed the cap on the number of visitors to its Centrally Protected Monuments/sites. This is as per the latest communication on the updated SOPs, issued to the regional directors and SAs," the ministry said in a statement.

"The SOP further states that selling of physical tickets may be resumed where there are problems in QR code and network. Sound-and-light show may be resumed," the statement added. The ministry further said that all centrally protected monuments would continue to remain bound by the COVID-19 related protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Culture earlier, as also any particular orders by the state and/or district administration. (ANI)