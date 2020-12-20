Pari murder case: BJP launches 'padayatra' demanding CBI probe, resignation of Minister Arun Sahoo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Odisha Unit on Sunday held a demonstration in Bhubaneswar and launched a 'padayatra' (foot march) against the state government, seeking justice for 5-year-old Pari, who was allegedly raped and killed 5 months back in Nayagarh district. Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of BJP who was leading the demonstration, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"It is very sad that a 5-year-old was killed and her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name and someone he is protecting have come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe and the resignation of minister Arun Sahu," he said. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended disciplinary action against the investigation officer after observing that the probe conducted by the police authorities in the case related to the murder of a minor girl in Odisha's Nayagarh was "severely flawed" with "glaring defects".

The NCPCR, in a press note on Saturday, had requested the authorities concerned to recommend a thorough investigation of the incident by a central agency. (ANI)