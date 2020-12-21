Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infrastructure, energy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held the 11th pre-budget consultations with experts in the field of infrastructure, energy and climate change, in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:27 IST
Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infrastructure, energy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her 11th Pre-Budget consultations with leading experts on Monday. (Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held the 11th pre-budget consultations with experts in the field of infrastructure, energy and climate change, in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22. Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman holding her 11th Pre-Budget consultations with leading experts in infrastructure, energy and climate change in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," Ministry of Finance tweeted. "Along with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Shri Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj and CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," Ministry of Finance said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Australia detects new UK strain, Hong Kong cancels Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new virulent coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong said it would suspend Britain flights.Two travellers from the United Kingdom to Australias New South Wal...

India suspends all flights originating from UK until Dec 31

India on Monday announced a suspension of all flights originating from the United Kingdom to the country until the end of the year, the aviation ministry said in a tweet.The ban will come into effect on Wednesday and all passengers arriving...

'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. We sincerely dont think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensi...

Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Belarus should begin production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020