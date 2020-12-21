Group of farmers sit on relay fast against farm laws in UP

A group of 11 farmers here sat on an indefinite relay fast against the three agri laws in Bindki area, police said on Monday.

The farmers, led by District Panchayat member Bablu Kalia, sat on the relay fast from Sunday at Ambedkar party, Station House Officer Bindki Satyendra Singh said.

Bablu said that the new farm laws are ''death warrant'' for the farmers and they will protest it till they are withdrawn. The SHO said that on Sunday they left after giving memorandum to the district administration but on Monday they again came and are sitting on the fast.