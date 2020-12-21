Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramdas Athwale assures support for Goa to implement Social Security Schemes

Chief Minister Goa said that the State Government is ready to provide all facilities to the Nav-Buddhas in the state including reservation. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:29 IST
Ramdas Athwale assures support for Goa to implement Social Security Schemes
The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Goa has set up two special courts for matters relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. Image Credit: Twitter(@RamdasAthawale)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athwale today assured all kinds of support for the State Government for the implementation of Centrally sponsored Social Security Schemes in Goa. Shri Athwale was speaking after the meeting Chief Minister Dr Pramaod Sawant. Chief Minister Goa said that the State Government is ready to provide all facilities to the Nav-Buddhas in the state including reservation.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Goa has set up two special courts for matters relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The Union Minister expressed pleasure that the government is providing adequate attention to the welfare of SC/ST and OBCs in Goa.

Union Minister Ramdas Athwale asked the government to send a proposal to set up Old Age Home, Nasha Mukti Kendra and Ambedkar Bhawan in the state. He also asked to speed up proposals for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships. Shri Athwale said that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shall provide all kinds of support for the prosperity of Goa.

The Share of Scheduled Caste population in Goa is 2%. So, there is a limitation to set up 'Ashram Schools', said the Union Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India should not be worried about our ties with Pakistan: Russia

Russia on Monday said India should not be worried about its relationship with Pakistan but noted that Moscow is committed to develop ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. Deputy Chief of the Rus...

Chhattisgarh govt declares three-day state mourning over Congress leader Motilal Vora's death: official.

Chhattisgarh govt declares three-day state mourning over Congress leader Motilal Voras death official....

Monkey rescue centre opened in Telangana

A monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre, the countrys second such facility, has been opened in Nirmal district in Telangana. The centre, where monkeys caught from human habitations would be sheltered temporarily, was the first such facili...

SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday '

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020