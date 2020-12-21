Ramdas Athwale assures support for Goa to implement Social Security Schemes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athwale today assured all kinds of support for the State Government for the implementation of Centrally sponsored Social Security Schemes in Goa. Shri Athwale was speaking after the meeting Chief Minister Dr Pramaod Sawant. Chief Minister Goa said that the State Government is ready to provide all facilities to the Nav-Buddhas in the state including reservation.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Goa has set up two special courts for matters relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The Union Minister expressed pleasure that the government is providing adequate attention to the welfare of SC/ST and OBCs in Goa.

Union Minister Ramdas Athwale asked the government to send a proposal to set up Old Age Home, Nasha Mukti Kendra and Ambedkar Bhawan in the state. He also asked to speed up proposals for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships. Shri Athwale said that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shall provide all kinds of support for the prosperity of Goa.

The Share of Scheduled Caste population in Goa is 2%. So, there is a limitation to set up 'Ashram Schools', said the Union Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)