Kerala reports 3423 new Covid-19 cases

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the country, Kerala, on Monday, reported 3423 fresh novel coronavirus cases.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the country, Kerala, on Monday, reported 3423 fresh novel coronavirus cases. The State Health Department stated, "The new cases of Covid-19 are 3423 making the total number of active cases in the state stand at 60,504. Out of them 2,982 people including 34 healthcare workers were infected through contact and the contact source of infection for rest 359 was unknown."

However, the release added that the total number of negative cases in the state stands at 4494. The total number of recovered cases touched the 6,45,779 mark. 60,504 patients are still undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 27 recent deaths were confirmed today due to the deadly virus taking the total death toll in the state to 2,843.

A total of 34,847 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the last 24 hours. The district-wise figures of those who tested positive today for Coronavirus infection is Malappuram at 626, Kozhikode at 507, Ernakulam at 377, Palakkad at 305, Thrissur at 259, Alappuzha at 242, Kollam at 234, Thiruvananthapuram at 222, Kottayam at 217, Kannur at 159, Pathanamthitta at 112, Wayanad at 65, Idukki at 55 and Kasaragod 43.

Today, 48 of those diagnosed with this disease have reached the state from outside. Eight new places were declared as hotspots today even as nine areas were excluded. There are 457 hotspots in Kerala now.

Today, the Kerala Government has also issued an order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to open adhering to Covid-19 norms. Till now, only parcel service was allowed. (ANI)

