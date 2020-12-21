Left Menu
C'garh: 70-year-old woman killed in bear attack, 4 injured

A 70-year-old woman was killed and four people injured in a wild bear attack in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, a forest department official said. Later the deceaseds grandson and two others who went looking for her were also injured by the bear, he said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:56 IST
A 70-year-old woman was killed and four people injured in a wild bear attack in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest department official said. Laxmaniya Bai and another woman were collecting sticks to make brooms near Nawagaon Kala under Katghora forest division on Sunday when the bear attacked, he said.

''Laxmaniya was dragged into the forest and her body was found on Monday morning. The other woman suffered injuries but managed to escape. Later the deceased's grandson and two others who went looking for her were also injured by the bear,'' he said. The bear was captured by a forest team and it has been shifted to Kankan Pendari Zoo, he added.

The kin of the deceased was given immediate relief of Rs 25,000 while rest of the compensation, amounting to 5.75 lakh, will be given on completion of formalities,he said. On December 6, four persons were killed and three injured in a bear attack in the neighbouring Korea district.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

