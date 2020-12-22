Two held in Pune with charas worth over Rs 1 cr

Left Menu
Two persons were arrested in Pune on the charges of possessing 32 kilograms charas, valued at Rs 1.20 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 08:53 IST
Charas seized by the police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested in Pune on the charges of possessing 32 kilograms charas, valued at Rs 1.20 crore in the international market, police said on Monday. The accused, who have been identified as residents of Himachal Pradesh, had brought this material to supply to Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bengaluru.

In a prima facie investigation it was revealed that about 22 kg of the consignment was supposed to be delivered to Mumbai while 5 kg each was supposed to be delivered in Goa and Bengaluru and the remaining 2 kg was supposed to be sold in Pune. The accused used to hide charas in a silencer of a two-wheeler and bring it to Delhi from Manali.

"This whole seized consignment was brought to be sold on the occasion of the New Year and the same was to be distributed to various places including hotels and pubs at various places," said Superintendent of Police, Pune Railway. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has been informed about the recovery of charas.

"We have informed NCB about the accused's plan about selling hashish in Mumbai and they will accordingly investigate the case to find out as to where this was being supplied," the SP added. (ANI)

