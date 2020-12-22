Left Menu
Odisha govt sets timeline for completion of projects under OMBADC

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday reviewed the status of the projects under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and directed concerned administrative departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday reviewed the status of the projects under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and directed concerned administrative departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision. In a high-level meeting, Tripathy set a time-frame for the completion of the projects.

He asked the departments to undertake micro-level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals. "Furniture, classroom equipment, and general materials necessary for the modernization of educational and technical institutions should be procured from local micro, small and medium enterprises promoted under the Make in Odisha initiative," he advised to officials.

During the meeting, a target was set to complete infrastructure building civil work projects by the first quarter of 2021. OMBADC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nanduri placed the financial and administrative details of health, skill development, technical education, infrastructure development, primary and secondary education projects for review.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pardeepta Kumar Mohapatra informed that five categories of projects like up-gradation of health infrastructure estimated around Rs 971.83 crores, improving access to health services estimated around Rs 95.31 crores, improvement in emergency care services estimated around Rs 19.06 crores, telemedicine care project in health institutions estimated around Rs 4.75 crores, and, special public health programs estimated around Rs 207.90 crores are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. Apart from that, a 150 bedded maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur have also been taken up, he said. Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that the projects for modernisation of government ITIs and engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been taken up under OMBADC funding.

The specific activities include placement linked training program for 1200 tribal youths estimated around Rs 8.80 crores, construction of four hostels and two skill development centers estimated around Rs 8.05 crores and pre-recruitment training camps in four OMBADC districts estimated around Rs 0.97 crore, he said. So far, 243 youths have been completed the training and out of the 132 have been placed in different sectors like plastic processing, electrical, housekeeping, food and beverage, sewing machine, beauty therapy, retail and general assistance, while another 267 youths are undergoing training.

The construction of two hostels -- one for boys and one for girls -- has progressed up to roof level in the Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, construction of one boy's and one girl's hostel in the Jajapur district has been expedited. Singh further informed that the modernisation of four Industrial training institutes namely Government Industrial training institute (ITI) Rourkela, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering (UGIE) Rourkela, Odisha School of Mining Engineering (OSME) Keonjhar and Government Industrial training institute (ITI) Barbil have been taken up with the estimated cost of Rs 47.40 crores.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary School and Mass Education Satyabrta Sahu said that the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding. The specific projects include developing additional classrooms, fire fighting facility, drinking water, electrification, provision of science kits, ICT laboratories, smart classes, CCTV, Wi-Fi connectivity and science laboratories. The estimated cost of these projects is around Rs 1652.20 crores.

