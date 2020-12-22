Telangana adds 617 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 2,82,347

Telangana reported 617 new COVID-19 cases, 635 discharges and three deaths on Monday, as per the state health department. The State Health Department in its Tuesday bulletin said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,82,347 including 2,74,260 discharges. The active cases in the state currently stand at 6,469. Besides, 1,518 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Monday.

Out of the total of 2,82,347 cases, 1,97,643 are asymptomatic while 84,704 are symptomatic. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 103, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (52) and Rangareddy (51), the health department said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 21.

As many as 45,227 samples were tested on Monday and 4,400 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation. Telangana's recovery rate stands at 97.13 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus infections as only 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the addition of new cases, the country's coronavirus count reached 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 2,92,518 after 30,376 new recoveries were recorded. The overall recoveries have now mounted to 96,36,487. (ANI)