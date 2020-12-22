Left Menu
'Arhtiyas' close mandis in Punjab for next 4 days to protest I-T raids

'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) closed mandis across Punjab for the next four days to protest against Income Tax raids on them.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:57 IST
'Arhtiyas' close mandis in Punjab for next 4 days to protest I-T raids
Visual from Punjab.. Image Credit: ANI

'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) closed mandis across Punjab for the next four days to protest against Income Tax raids on them. "Raids are being conducted to weaken farmers' movement," Sunil Aggarwal, President, Kharar Market Arhti Association told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked why some political parties were angry with the income tax raids on 'arhtiyas'. "If income tax raids were conducted on arhtiyas, then why were some political parties angry? What is the relationship?" Javadekar tweet.Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh had accused the Central government of using "intimidatory tactics" against the "arhtiyas" supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging in "vendetta politics".He had termed the income tax raids against some "arhtiyas" as an obvious pressure tactic to curb their democratic rights. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

