Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: 2 killed, 1 injured as 2 houses collapse after blast

Preliminary investigation suggested that cooking gas leaked from a pipeline at a posh society in Panchvati area of Kalol and accumulated in one of the houses, which was not in use since November last year, causing the explosion around 7.30 am, they said.Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya told reporters in Kalol that piped gas is being provided in the area by Sabarmati Gas Ltd, a joint venture of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation GSPC.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:27 IST
Gujarat: 2 killed, 1 injured as 2 houses collapse after blast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least two persons were killed and one was injured after two houses collapsed following a powerful explosion in Kalol town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. Preliminary investigation suggested that cooking gas leaked from a pipeline at a posh society in the Panchvati area of Kalol and accumulated in one of the houses, which was not in use since November last year, causing the explosion around 7.30 am, they said.

Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya told reporters in Kalol that piped gas is being provided in the area by Sabarmati Gas Ltd, a joint venture of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC). ''Two persons have died while one is injured in the explosion which destroyed two houses in Kalol town in the morning,'' Inspector General of Police, Gandhinagar Range, Abhay Chudasama said.

''Our primary investigation suggests that leakage from a gas pipeline passing through the society caused the explosion,'' he said. Earlier, in the morning, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda told reporters that pipelines of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Gujarat Gas Ltd, a state government entity, pass through the area.

However, a detailed probe by officials revealed that neither the ONGC nor the Gujarat Gas pipeline was involved in the mishap. The state-run ONGC in a statement said, ''An unfortunate gas leakage took place today in a gas pipeline in a residential area near ONGC's Kalol field. ONGC confirms that this pipeline, where the accident took place, does not belong to ONGC.'' ''Our fire tenders have rushed to the spot and ONGC, Crisis Management Team have been instructed to be on standby for any kind of exigency and support,'' it added.

Gandhinagar Collector Arya said piped gas is being provided in the area by the Sabarmati Gas Ltd. ''Of the two houses which were completely destroyed in the blast, one was not in use since November 2019 while three persons were living in the other house as tenants,'' he said.

A primary probe revealed that a blast occurred in the closed house due to gas leakage, he said. ''The Sabarmati Gas provides piped cooking gas in this region. Since the house was not in use, the gas connection was disconnected by the owner. Tenants of the adjoining house were using LPG cylinder,'' Arya said.

''Primary investigation suggests the explosion was a result of leakage of piped gas in the closed house,'' he said. The collector said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who represents Gandhinagar in the Lok Sabha, spoke to him over the phone about the incident.

''He has sought a detailed report about the incident,'' Arya added. According to locals, the blast was so powerful that the two double-story houses were completely destroyed.

''The blast also caused damage to some adjoining houses and vehicles. Glass windows of many houses were shattered,'' a resident told reporters at the spot. He said one of the houses which collapsed was locked for a long time, while some people were staying in the other one.

Local Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When prince of Wales came to Patna, first medical college was named after him

Ninety-nine years ago on this day, the then prince of Wales had arrived in Patna as part of his royal tour of India, and the first medical college of Bihar and Orissa was named after him to commemorate his visit to what was then a young pro...

Trust Asset Management Co eyes Rs 10,000 cr AUM in first 2 yrs of operations

Trust Asset Management Company, the latest to enter the already cluttered Rs 30-lakh-crore mutual fund industry with 44 payers, plans to launch its maiden fund within a couple of weeks and garner an AUM of around Rs 10,000 crore in the firs...

590 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights

As many as 590 passengers landed in Mumbai from the UK in three aircraft on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding no COVID-19 symptomatic person was on board these flights. A BMC official said 187 passengers were from Mumbai, 167 from rest...

Its God's intervention, says nun Abhaya's brother; "My child got justice": Key witness

Its Gods intervention was how nun Abhayas brother Biju Thomas described a CBI courts verdict on Tuesday convicting two accused, including a priest, of murdering his sister nearly three decades ago in a convent here in Kerala. Prime witness ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020