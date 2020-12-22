Left Menu
Public urged to assist Masiphumelele community after fire destroys homes

The MEC thanked the National Department of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation, the City of Cape Town (CoCT), all organisations, entities, individuals and groups who continue to assist the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:43 IST
"This will ensure and activate a re-planning process so provision is made for open spaces and roads to improve access, as well as move people out of the flood plain which is prone to flooding during the rainy season," Simmers said.

Following a recent fire that destroyed homes in Masiphumelele, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers has called on the public to assist where they can.

"While there is a particular need for baby formula, nappies and educational material at present, any and all donations are welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at local Non-Profit Organisation, Living Hope, directly opposite Masiphumelele on Kommetjie Road. Its website also has a Masi fire link (link is external) for cash donations," Simmers said on Monday.

"The CoCT's immediate disaster declaration must be commended, as it has allowed local authorities to set a process in motion where emergency funding can be requested from the National Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. As the CoCT is in the process of clearing the sight of all the debris, it is critical that we all pull the necessary resources together to further assist this community," Simmers said.

The provincial government is working for hand-in-hand with the CoCT, and the Head of Department, Jacqueline Samson, has already embarked on a process of engaging her counterparts at both national and local government level about finding more lasting improvements for this community, whilst addressing the immediate need.

"This will ensure and activate a re-planning process so provision is made for open spaces and roads to improve access, as well as move people out of the flood plain which is prone to flooding during the rainy season," Simmers said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

