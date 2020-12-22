Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB seized MDMA, cocaine, 2 held in Bengaluru

Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 3,000 Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills and 240 gm cocaine on Thursday from a parcel at Foreign Post Office of the city.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:59 IST
NCB seized MDMA, cocaine, 2 held in Bengaluru
MDMA seized in Bengaluru by NCB . Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 3,000 Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills and 240 gm cocaine on Thursday from a parcel at Foreign Post Office of the city. NCB arrested two persons including a woman in connection with the smuggling case.

AS per investigation, the high-quality MDMA pills weighing 610 gm were sourced from the Netherlands whereas the cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia. NCB recovered two foreign passports from the accused Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael that is believed to be fake. "On 17.12.2020, acting on intelligence inputs NCB, Bangalore Zonal Unit seized 3000 Yellow and Grey coloured pills of MDMA (610 gms) from a parcel at Foreign Post Office, Bangalore. The consignment was concealed in layers of a table cloth. The preliminary investigation revealed that MDMA was sourced from the Netherlands and destined to Bangalore for further distribution," read an official press release.

In the follow-up action, on 18.12.2020, two persons including a woman, who arrived to collect the parcel, were apprehended from the same location. "Further, acting on information obtained from the interrogation of apprehended persons, the NCB team further traced and recovered another parcel consisting of 235 grams of Cocaine, concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box. The Cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL63 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets regain footing on firm European cues IT stocks hog limelight Mumbai The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous sessions massive sel...

NIA conducts searches in Kerala in terrorist group Jund Al Aqsa case

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Kerala in connection with its probe against alleged members of proscribed terrorist outfit Jund Al Aqsa who are suspected to be in war-torn Syria, an official said. The houses sear...

With Kohli gone, want to see where India get their energy from, says Haddin

Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has said that he does not know from where India will get their energy in the absence of Virat Kohli in the remaining three Tests of the four-match series. Skipper Kohli would not be there f...

2.4-kg charas seized, 2 held

Two persons were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district on Tuesday after 2.4 kg of charas worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market was allegedly recovered from them, police saidAdditional Superintendent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020