Karnataka: SSLC, PUC exams will not be held in March

Exams for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) --class 10 and Pre University Course (PUC) --class 12 will not be held in March 2021, announced Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:12 IST
Karnataka: SSLC, PUC exams will not be held in March
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Exams for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) --class 10 and Pre University Course (PUC) --class 12 will not be held in March 2021, announced Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. "The Department of Education is making all the preparations for the reopening of schools and colleges ensuring that process is safe and sound. The SSLC and PUC exams will not take place in March 2021 due to the shortage of time," Kumar in a statement said.

The minister said that the timetable for both the exams will be finalized in a week after consulting department officials, school and teachers' associations. After being closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, schools for Class 6 onwards will re-open from January 1, 2021, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced on December 19.

