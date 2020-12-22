Left Menu
ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals (NTCD&A) at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:35 IST
ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula
ITBP officials rescuing deer. Image Credit: ANI

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals (NTCD&A) at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

The rescued animals including a Sambar deer were stranded in the field and unable to run. The other deer, a fawn was found dehydrated and in a dying state, according to a press release.

Both animals were given first aid and treated by veterinary officials of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and later were transported and released into the nearby forest," it said.

