NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in connection with the fugitive accused belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation Jund-Al-Aqsa believed to be in Syria, the investigative agency said in a release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in connection with the fugitive accused belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation Jund-Al-Aqsa believed to be in Syria, the investigative agency said in a release. The houses searched are of Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohamed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer.

The case was originally registered suo motu by NIA as RC-01/2019/NIA/KOC on January 9, 2019 under sections 120B and 125 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against six accused persons namely Hashir Mohammed, Sidhikul Akbar, Muhammed Irfan, Thaha Mohammed, Sultan Abdulla and Fayez Farooq, who all, while being in Qatar had conspired from 2013 onwards, conducted preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organisations Jund-Al-Aqsa or Jabhat-Al-Nusrah. NIA further said that the investigation has revealed that Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohammed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer while being in Qatar till early 2019, were in contact with the accused Sidhikul Akbar and had provided funds to the fugitive, based in Syria.

During searches, nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, one iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case is continuing. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

