Air Quality Commission directs strict enforcement of dust control measures in Delhi-NCR

The Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR reviewed the deteriorating air quality situation and has directed strict enforcement of dust control measures to curb air pollution in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR reviewed the deteriorating air quality situation and has directed strict enforcement of dust control measures to curb air pollution in the region. According to a press statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, commission's direction came after it reviewed dust control measures for National Capital Region including NCT of Delhi. The body also issued statutory directions to Central Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Boards and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute teams for inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures.

It also issued directions to levy environment compensation charge from violators and stoppage/prohibition of construction/demolition activities based on the extent of violations. Dust emanating from the construction and demolition activities continues to be a major source of air pollution throughout the year. Such activities generate a significant amount of dust, adversely impacting the Air quality by raising PM2.5 and PM10 levels, the press statement read.

In order to ensure strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and guidelines on dust mitigation measures for handling Construction and Demolition Wastes, the Commission has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will constitute surprise inspection teams and to furnish fortnightly inspection reports to the Commission regarding the compliance of rules with respect to construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region. (ANI)

