NBCFDC and Apollo Medskills sign MoU for deliverance of vaccine administration training

National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment & Apollo Medskills signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for the deliverance of Vaccine Administration Training to Nurses, Pharmacists belonging to the Other Backward Classes Communities and Economically Backward Classes persons using the co-funding of NBCFDC. The upskilling training of 09days will be carried out in the blended learning model of E-learning and physical workshops as per the curriculum drawn from operating guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family, Govt. of India.

Over the next few months, a few thousand persons are expected to be trained under this agreement to play a critical role as India proposes to vaccinate crores of its populations for protection against COVID-19. MoU was signed by Shri Suresh Kumar Sharma, DGM, NBCFDC & Shri Vishal Sinha, Head, Business Development & Corporate Relations, Apollo Medskillsin the presence of Shri K. Narayan, MD, NBCFDC & Dr Srinivasa Rao, CEO, Apollo Medskills.

(With Inputs from PIB)