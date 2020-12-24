Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic to Delhi hit as pro-agri law farmers gather in Noida

The simultaneous protests by those against and in support of the farm laws have prompted partial closure of the Noida-Delhi Link Road and diversion on some routes, according to Noida Traffic Police.Traffic has been diverted to the Kalindi Kunj route from a little prior to the Mahamaya Flyover, where protestors have gathered.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:14 IST
Traffic to Delhi hit as pro-agri law farmers gather in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Traffic movement from Noida to Delhi was affected on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of farmers, who support the Centre's new agriculture laws, assembled near the Mahamaya Flyover here, officials said. These farmers, belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, have come for the demonstration on the call of farmers' union Kisan Sena and want to go to Delhi to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, according to the outfit's conevnor Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh.

This demonstration in Noida comes even as two major farmers' unions – the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) – are camping at the city's border for over three weeks now to demand the repeal of the three new central farm laws. Besides them, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have stayed put for nearly a month at other border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, to protest against the laws.

Scores of BKU (Bhanu) members have dug their heels at the Chilla border while BKU (Lok Shakti) supporters are at the Dalit Prerna Sthal. The simultaneous protests by those against and in support of the farm laws have prompted partial closure of the Noida-Delhi Link Road and diversion on some routes, according to Noida Traffic Police.

''Traffic has been diverted to the Kalindi Kunj route from a little prior to the Mahamaya Flyover, where protestors have gathered. The DND route is temporarily closed while the Chilla route is partially closed. Commuters coming from Delhi to Noida are allowed through Chilla but not the other way round,'' an official told PTI. The official said around 4 pm that the diversion from Mahamaya Flyover and the closure of the DND route from Noida ''appears to get over'' in ''some hours''.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hours

Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have some hours to run, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours ...

Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbias first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.Serbia is the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations ...

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020