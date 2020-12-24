Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs. 8,341 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:58 IST
Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari assured the State government of his full support in developing the NH network in Rajasthan. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today. Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan presided over the virtual function, which was attended by Union Ministers Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shri Kailash Choudhry, former Union Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathor, former CM-Rajasthan Smt Vasundhara Raje and several Ministers from the State.

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs. 8,341 crore. These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the State, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari assured the State government of his full support in developing the NH network in Rajasthan. He called upon the Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot to forward two proposals from each MP and one proposal from each MLA from the State in this respect to him, and he will personally get them examined for quick approval of the same. Shri Ashok Gehlot, CM Rajasthan complimented Union Minister Shri Gadkari for unprecedented initiatives in the road sector. This he said has changed the outlook about roads in Rajasthan.

The Minister informed that there has been 40 per cent growth in road construction in Rajasthan during the last 6 years, and the length of NH in the State stands at 10,661 kms now. He said all districts of the State are connected with National Highways. He added that 186 road works of 7906 kms worth Rs 73,583 crore were approved for the State during the last 6 years. Works on 5,154 kms worth Rs 30,000 crore were completed during this period. He informed that work is ongoing or is at the DPR stage for projects worth Rs one lakh crore. The Ministry intends to complete 2,700 km length of NHs at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2021-22, whereas another 2,500 kms costing Rs 30,000 crore will be completed by the year 2023-24, he said. DPR is being prepared for other projects of 2,811 kms worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Shri Gadkari announced that under Bharatmala Pariyojana, works on 1,976 kms worth Rs 32,302 crore will be done in Rajasthan. He said DPR is already being prepared for 14 projects of 800 kms.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020