Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

One more unidentified terrorist gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:27 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla
Visuals from the encounter site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One more unidentified terrorist gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The two terrorists have been killed so far and the operation is currently underway.

"Another unidentified terrorist gunned down in Baramulla encounter and the search operation is on. Two terrorists have been killed so far," said the J-K Police in a tweet. Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu, police said on Tuesday.

As many as twelve terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020