Market Note

Kansas is working through the details of exactly who will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines in exactly what order as it concentrates on giving shots mostly to health care workers this month. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly told leaders o...
Equity, forex and bullion markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Christmas....
A group of scientists in the US, including an Indian-American from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, have identified a potential new class of drugs that may prove effective in treating certain common types of blood and bone marrow cancers. ...
The pound hovered below a 2-12-year high on Friday after Britain and the European Union struck a narrow Brexit trade deal, while overall sentiment in currency markets was tempered by a stalled U.S. coronavirus economic relief package. The s...