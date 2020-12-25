No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Modi is PM: Amit Shah
Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in the national capital, Shah said if farmer organisations felt that any provision of the three new farm laws is against their interests, the Modi government was ready to discuss and consider the same with an open mind.Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price MSP and other provisions of the farm laws.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:50 IST
No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down. Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in the national capital, Shah said if farmer organisations felt that any provision of the three new farm laws is against their interests, the Modi government was ready to discuss and consider the same with an open mind.
Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the farm laws. ''The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government,'' Shah asserted.
The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said. Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event and also listened to Prime Minister Modi's video interaction with farmers from several states, along with other BJP leaders at a Gaushala in Kishangarh village.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kisan Samman
- Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- Modi
ALSO READ
Bengal BJP chief writes to Amit Shah about security lapse during Nadda's state visit
Ind vs Eng: D/N Test to be played in Ahmedabad from Feb 24, says Jay Shah
Dilip Ghosh writes to Amit Shah over 'security lapses' during Nadda's visit to Bengal
Nadda's convoy attacked, Mamata claims violence staged, Shah says state gripped by "tyranny"
Centre taking this 'very seriously': Shah condemns attack on JP Nadda's convoy