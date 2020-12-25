Left Menu
Odisha farmer thanks Modi for PM-Kisan scheme

He also thanked Modi for the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme and Kisan Credit Card.

An Odisha cultivator who interacted with Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Prime Minister for his farmers welfare schemes amidst nationwide agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws and narrated how he benfited from PM-Kisan yojna. Naveen Thakur, a farmer from Odishas poverty-stricken Nuapada district, got the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister through video conferencing during a farmers outreach programme.

The Prime Minister began the interaction greeting Thakur by saying,''Jai Jagannath, Naveen ji! Tell me, how has the PM- Kisan scheme benefited you?'' On his part, Thakur appreciated the scheme and informed ''I have received Rs 10,000 in five instalments through PM- Kisan and utilised it to buy fertiliser and necessary things for farming.'' Replying to the Prime Ministers question on the Kisan Credit Card, Thakur said,''I received a kisan credit card on March 12, 2019. I have availed a bank loan of Rs 27,000 at the rate of 4 per cent interest. ''Earlier, we used to take loan at 20% interest from Sahukars, now we are able to take loan at a nominal interest of 4% from the banks due to the kisan credit card.'' The Odisha farmer told Modi that the loan amount availed through the kisan credit card is being utilised in purchasing, fertiliser, seeds, pesticide and other requirements for cultivation.

He also thanked Modi for the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme and Kisan Credit Card. ''The twin schemes have completely changed my life,'' he said.

Prime Minister interacted with farmers virtually after releasing over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM- KISAN). Modi released the installment of Rs 2,000 to every farmer on the birth anniversary of the former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is every year celebrated as ''Good Governance Day'' by the ruling party.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

