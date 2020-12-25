Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP asks farmers to guard against opposition's ‘web of lies’

Terming steps taken in the interest of farmers by the Narendra Modi government as historic, Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Friday asked farmers to guard against the oppositions web of lies. Accusing the Congress of weaving a web of lies about the new farm laws to mislead farmers, Bhagat asked them to guard against it.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:21 IST
BJP asks farmers to guard against opposition's ‘web of lies’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Terming steps taken in the interest of farmers by the Narendra Modi government as historic, Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Friday asked farmers to guard against the opposition's ''web of lies''. ''Middlemen are being eliminated. Hundred per cent of funds released by the Centre for farmers is reaching their bank accounts directly. These are no mean achievements. Opposition cannot digest the government's success on farm reforms,'' Bhagat said addressing a function here to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

He said the Congress' opposition to the new farm laws looks strange as the party had promised to bring the legislations in its poll manifesto if voted to power. Accusing the Congress of weaving a ''web of lies about the new farm laws to mislead farmers'', Bhagat asked them to guard against it.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an intentional act, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured. The explosion was significant, as...

Centre not willing to solve farmers' issues, want to wear them down: Cong

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in talks over agriculture laws, the Congress hit back, saying the government does not want to solve farmers problem and trying to wear them down....

Farmer unions to again meet Saturday on govt's fresh talks offer, indicate resumption of dialogue

The protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the governments latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlo...

Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018. The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020