Britain and the EU publish Brexit trade agreement

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:14 IST
Britain on Saturday published the text of its trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

The deal includes a 1,246-page trade agreement, as well as agreements on nuclear energy, exchanging classified information, civil nuclear energy and a series of joint declarations.

