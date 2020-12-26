Left Menu
Will organise Maha Kumbh on our own if Uttarakhand govt doesn't cooperate: Akhada parishad

Unhappy with the Uttarakhand administration for "not yet starting" preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin in Haridwar next month, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Friday decided to organise the upcoming fair in their capacity and with their resources "if the government does not cooperate".

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Unhappy with the Uttarakhand administration for "not yet starting" preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin in Haridwar next month, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Friday decided to organise the upcoming fair in their capacity and with their resources "if the government does not cooperate". The decision was taken at a meeting held at Naya Udasin Akhada Kankhal to discuss the proceedings of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The president of akhada parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, said they have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in this regard. "It is the duty of the government to make the arrangements. But no work has been started yet. We are not happy with the attitude of the administration. But Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 will be as grand and divine as it was in 2010, no matter the Uttarakhand government cooperates or not," he said. Giri, however, hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his preparations for Magh Mela in Prayagraj. "I will go to Prayagraj to oversee the arrangements being made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the upcoming Magh Mela 2021. I have invited the chief minister and officials of Uttarakhand to visit Prayagraj to know how arrangements are being made," added Giri.

He added they will meet the Prime Minister and request him to conduct the Kumbh Mela in a grand manner." Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

