27-year-old murdered allegedly by his wife's relatives in Kerala

A 27-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his wife's relatives in Palakkad district, on Friday, according to the officials.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his wife's relatives in Palakkad district, on Friday, according to the officials. Aneesh, a native of Thenkurissi village in Palakkad district, was found dead after being allegedly attacked by his father-in-law and wife's uncle.

The police have arrested Aneesh's father-in-law, Prabhu Kumar and uncle Suresh. According to the police official, "Aneesh was in a relationship with a girl from a wealthy family and the girl's family resisted their relationship."

"Despite this, the couple got married nearly three months ago. After the marriage, disputes between Aneesh and his wife's family continued. Later, the girl's family agreed to compromise after police intervention. But the girl's uncle and father continued threatening him", he added. The official added, "Aneesh's father-in-law and wife's uncle attacked Aneesh when he was travelling on a bike yesterday evening. Aneesh died on his way to the hospital." (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

