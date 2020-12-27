Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM to address India Conference at Harvard University

Harvard, the Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand said in a tweet.It said that the chief minister will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development, welfare policies and the work done by the state government during the Corona transition period in Jharkhand at the Harvard university conference on February 20, next year.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 11:03 IST
Jharkhand CM to address India Conference at Harvard University
Representative image. Image Credit: wikipedia

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University in February next year, an official said. The Chief Minister's Office said that Soren has accepted the invitation and will give his speech online at the Harvard University event organized by Harvard University India Conference.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM has been invited to Harvard India Conference to deliver a keynote lecture in Feb 2021. Chief Minister has accepted the invitation & thanked the organisers. He will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development & welfare policies. @Harvard,'' the Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand said in a tweet.

It said that the chief minister will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development, welfare policies and the work done by the state government during the Corona transition period in Jharkhand at the Harvard university conference on February 20, next year. India Conference is the largest student-run conference in North America focusing on India, and one of the world's leading forums for dialogue, debate, and networking around issues pertaining to contemporary India.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People have supported 'vocal for local', will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class products:PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

People have supported vocal for local, will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class productsPM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The co...

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 27 PTI There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apo...

Divergences in rural, urban inflation do not persist for long: RBI paper

Rural-urban inflation divergence does not persist in the long run and converges over time, and both exhibit a long-term equilibrium relationship, said an RBI article. This convergence of rural-urban inflation supports the relevance of one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020